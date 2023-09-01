Launch of INDIA bloc logo dropped, internal differences suspected

Once approved and cleared by all, the planned INDIA logo is likely to be displayed alongside the various political parties names and election symbols

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st September 2023 12:21 pm IST
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others during a joint press conference after the opposition parties' meeting, in Patna on Friday (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The much-awaited unveiling of the joint logo for the National Opposition bloc INDIA has been put off for the present, the organisers said here on Friday.

The host, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Congress’ Leader of Opposition Vijay Waddettiwar informed newspersons that the log launch has been postponed for now, even as the INDIA Conclave 3.0 kicked off grandly in Mumbai on Friday morning at the Hotel Grand Hyatt.

Raut said that some leaders of the 28 Opposition parties may have had certain suggestions which would need to be taken into account before finalising the logo, maybe within a day or so.

However, sources in the Maha Vikas Aghadi revealed that there was lack of unanimity as some members have reportedly expressed reservations on various aspects of the logo design, including the colour combination, size, etc. which would now be considered by all the parties.

Once approved and cleared by all, the planned INDIA logo is likely to be displayed alongside the various political parties names and election symbols during the Lok Sabha campaign to enable the voters identify the combined Opposition parties’ joint official candidate for the respective constituency.

