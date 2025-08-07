Laura Williams appointed as new US Consul General in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Laura E Williams was appointed as the new US Consul General at the US Consulate in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 7.

Expressing her gratitude to the outgoing Consul General Jennifer Larson, Williams stated, “I look forward to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. I am committed to building on our strong foundation of collaboration and the growing people-to-people ties that drive growth and shared prosperity. It is a privilege to serve the interests and represent values of the US Government and the American people in this great region.”

Laura Williams previously served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Enterprise Services at the US Department of State, where she managed the suite of information technology platforms that connect diplomats in Washington and embassies worldwide.

Williams has previously served on assignments at US embassies in Nicosia, Algiers, Rome, and Mexico City and has held diverse portfolios at the State Department’s headquarters in Washington, DC including positions in the Diplomatic Technology Bureau, the Secretary’s Operations Center, the Recruitment Office, the Foreign Service Institute’s School of Applied Information Technology, the Cyberspace and Digital Policy Bureau, and the Center for Analytics.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Williams worked as a contractor with the US Navy Submarine Command, the US Department of State’s Consular Affairs Bureau, and the US Agency for International Development.