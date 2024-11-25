Law student found dead in office at Hyderabad’s Malakpet

The deceased, identified as 20-year-old Islavath Shravya, was found hanging at her office in Moosarambagh.

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly died by suicide at her office in Malakpet on Monday, November 25. However, her family cried foul play after her body was discovered.

The deceased, identified as 20-year-old Islavath Shravya, worked at the front office of a firm in Moosarambagh and was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in the office hall.

After being alerted, the Malakpet police reached the office and initiated the investigation. Shravya’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Speaking to Siasat.com Malakpet police circle inspector said, “A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).”

Section 194 of the BNS says, “When two or more persons, by fighting in a public place, disturb the public peace, they are said to commit an affray.”

