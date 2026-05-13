Law will take its own course: Himanta on wife’s case against Pawan Khera

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, May 13, said that the law will take its own course in the case filed by his wife against Congress leader Pawan Khera for alleging that she possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.

As per the Supreme Court order, he (Khera) appeared before the Crime Branch on Wednesday, and the police will definitely ask him questions, the chief minister said at a press conference here after chairing the first cabinet meeting of his second term in office.

“The law will take its own course, but we have already received in writing from the Union government that the documents Khera displayed were fake,” he said.

Police investigations, therefore, will not take long, and they will be able to submit the chargesheet within the stipulated time, the CM said.

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”If he continues to cooperate, the submission of the chargesheet or final report will be faster, but if he does not, it may take time. We want to conclude the case as soon as possible,” Sarma added.

Khera came to the Crime Branch office here earlier in the day and said he was cooperating with the investigation.

“I have been summoned by the police and have come accordingly. We respect the law and the judiciary, so I am here as per legal procedure,” he said.

Khera said he would speak to the press in detail after the questioning was completed.

The chief minister’s wife had filed criminal complaints against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The charges against the Congress leader include making false statements in connection with an election, cheating, forgery, use of forged documents as genuine, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and defamation.