SC grants anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in Assam FIR case

The Supreme Court of India has granted anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera in a case registered by Assam Police over allegations related to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.

The development comes a day after a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar had reserved its order on Khera’s plea seeking anticipatory bail. The case stems from allegations made by Khera that the chief minister’s wife possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.

Khera counsel’s arguments

Appearing for Khera, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued that the allegations are a matter for trial and that arresting his client would be unnecessary and humiliating.

He submitted that several of the charges invoked are bailable, while others do not require custodial interrogation, adding that denial of anticipatory bail would defeat its very purpose.

Assam govt opposes plea

Opposing the plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Assam government, contended that Khera had circulated fake and doctored passport documents of the chief minister’s wife.

He also alleged that Khera had been absconding while continuing to release videos, and maintained that the claims regarding multiple citizenships were false.

The case originates from complaints filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), naming Khera and others.

Proceedings at Gauhati, Telangana HCs

Khera had earlier challenged an April 24 order of the Gauhati High Court denying him anticipatory bail. Prior to that, the Telangana High Court had granted him seven-day transit anticipatory bail.

However, Assam Police approached the Supreme Court against that relief, following which the apex court stayed the transit bail and directed Khera to seek a remedy before the Gauhati High Court.