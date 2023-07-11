Learn this language to easily secure Canadian PR from India

Are you looking for options to secure Canadian Permanent Residency (PR) from India but struggling to meet the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score cut off? There is a solution to the problem. However, the candidate needs to learn French.

In Canada, Quebec is the only province where French-speaking people are the majority. As the Canadian government aims to increase its French-speaking population in other provinces, it has started giving importance to those who know the French language.

How French-speaking people get preference in Canadian PR

In the Express Entry System, the Canadian government has increased the weightage for strong French language skills. These individuals can earn an additional 50 points.

Apart from that, the Canadian government recently announced a separate category-based draw for people who know the French language.

In the first round of invitations for the French language category-based draw which was held on July 7, 2023, the CRS score cut off dropped as low as 439, which is very easy to achieve for working professionals in India.

How Canadian CRS score is calculated

A person’s Canadian CRS score is calculated based on various factors, including age, marital status, level of education, scores of IELTS or CELPIP General, French language skills, number of years of experience in the last 10 years, etc.

Meeting a CRS score of 439-450 is very easy if the individual has at least three years of work experience in the past 10 years and performs well in English and French skill tests.

For more details on the CRS score, individuals can visit the official Canadian website (click here).

Category-based selection for Canadian Express Entry

Recently, the Canadian government introduced express entry rounds of invitations for “Category-based selection.”

In this program, individuals belonging to healthcare, STEM, trade, transport, agriculture, and agri-food occupations are invited to the PR program.

Additionally, those proficient in the French language are also eligible for category-based selection, regardless of their occupation.

With the new changes in express entry points and category-based selection for individuals with French language proficiency, it has become very easy for persons with French language skills to obtain Canadian PR from India.