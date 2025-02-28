Lebanese children struggle with hunger, trauma, lost of education: UN

Beirut: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) released a report on Friday on the lasting negative impact on Lebanese children from the Israel-Lebanon conflict even after the ceasefire, calling for urgent support to help them rebuild their lives.

In a survey conducted by UNICEF last month, 72 per cent of caregivers said their children were anxious or nervous during the war, and 62 per cent said they were depressed or sad, which “represents a surge from pre-war data collected in 2023”

According to the report, in the densely populated areas of Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa governorates, repeated airstrikes took a toll on children’s nutrition and health.

In Baalbek-Hermel, 51 per cent of children under two are experiencing severe food poverty. In Bekaa, the rate was 45 per cent, a dramatic increase from 28 per cent in 2023, the report said.

The report also pointed out the challenging education situation in Lebanon.

Despite the ceasefire, school attendance remains low. Over 25 per cent of children were still not attending school as of last month’s survey, compared to 65 per cent during the conflict.

Meanwhile, financial barriers prevent many children from attending school. Two-thirds of families with children out of school report that the high costs of school fees, transportation, and materials are the main reasons, a number that has doubled since 2023.

The report added that schools were destroyed or heavily damaged in the war, and hundreds more were used as shelters for some of the 1.3 million people who were internally displaced due to the conflict.

UNICEF urged the global community to aid Lebanon’s children by contributing to their 2025 appeal for $658.2 million, which aims to provide lifesaving assistance to 2.4 million people in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Lebanon must receive the help it requires to restore vital infrastructure and services, ensuring that children have a future to look forward to,” said Akhil Iyer, UNICEF representative in Lebanon.

“We call on all parties to abide by the terms of the ceasefire and to work with the international community to sustain peace and ensure a brighter future for children. We call on the country’s new government to put children’s rights and needs on top of the reform and recovery agenda,” he added.