Lebanon calls on Palestinian leaders to help restore security in Lebanon’s refugee camp

Lebanese Prime Minister also called on Palestinian leaders to respect Lebanese sovereignty, relevant laws and the principles of hospitality.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Beirut: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on Palestinian leaders to help restore security in the Ain Al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon after armed clashes broke out there.

“We call on Palestinian leaders to hand over those who tamper with security to the Lebanese authorities; this is the natural way to restore security and stability inside and around the camp as in other Palestinian camps in Lebanon,” a statement by the Council of Ministers quoted Mikati as saying on Sunday.

The Lebanese Prime Minister also called on Palestinian leaders to respect Lebanese sovereignty, relevant laws and the principles of hospitality, Xinhua news agency reported.

Armed clashes broke out in the Ain Al-Helweh camp between members of the Fatah Movement and Islamist militants since early Sunday morning, killing at least five people, including Abou Ashraf al-Armoushi, a military officer affiliated with the Fatah Movement, and injuring six others. 

