Lebanese president urges vaccination amid surge in Covid cases

Published: 4th January 2022 11:57 am IST
Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Beirut: Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday urged the citizens and residents in the country to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency said.

Aoun called on people to respond to the vaccination campaigns organised by the Health Ministry in various regions, Xinhua news agency reported citing officials.

“We have noticed a remarkable increase in infections among unvaccinated people especially,” the president said.

The country has seen a surge in cases as a large number of Lebanese expatriates returned during the season of Christmas and the New Year.

The caseload of COVID-19 in Lebanon reached 732,733, while the death toll stood at 9,154. Only 36 per cent of the population have received both shots.

