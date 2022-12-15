Lebanon to tighten security measures during christmas, New Year holidays

Beirut: Lebanese caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi has vowed to tighten security measures during the holidays of Christmas and New Year.

“Security agencies will carry out their full duties to prevent anyone from exposing the country to danger,” Mawlawi said at a press conference following his meeting with the Central Internal Security Council.

The Minister said security agencies will tighten procedures near hundreds of religious buildings and deploy about 7,690 soldiers and 440 security patrols to cover all Lebanese territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mawlawi assured that security forces will significantly tighten measures near the airport in case of unexpected situations.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)