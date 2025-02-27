Lebanon’s govt wins confidence vote, says only army can defend nation in war

Unlike previous statements, it did not include the phrase “armed resistance,” which had been seen as legitimizing Hezbollah’s possession of weapons outside of state control.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 27th February 2025 3:07 pm IST
Lebanon’s govt wins confidence Vote, says only army can defend nation in war
In this photo released by the Lebanese Government, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, center background, new Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, left background, and ministers of the new government observe a minute of silent for the victims of the war between Israel and Hezbollah before their first meeting at the presidential palace, in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Lebanese Presidency press office via AP)

 Lebanon’s new government on Wednesday, February, 26 won a confidence vote in Parliament, with the support of Hezbollah’s bloc, even though the government statement adopted took a swipe at the group’s weapons.

Ninety-five out of 128 lawmakers supported the government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, a prominent jurist who previously headed the International Court of Justice. He was appointed last month to form a new government after a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah, which killed over 4,000 people and caused widespread destruction.

The government statement adopted said that only Lebanon’s armed forces should defend the country in case of war. Unlike previous statements, it did not include the phrase “armed resistance,” which had been seen as legitimizing Hezbollah’s possession of weapons outside of state control.

Hezbollah has kept its weapons over the past decades saying they are necessary to defend the country against Israel. Calls for the group’s disarmament, however, intensified during the latest war, which ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on November 27, 2024.

Hezbollah did not support Salam’s bid to be prime minister. But Hezbollah’s parliamentary leader, Mohammad Raad, on Tuesday, February 25 announced his bloc’s confidence in his Cabinet.

