Left students’ bodies unite for Oct 10 anti-CEC stir in Delhi

New Delhi: Appealing to the public to join them, the Left student organisations on Tuesday, October 6, issued a joint statement on their participation in the coming October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar.

The key demands of the protest, as shared on the All India Students’ Association’s (AISA) X account, are the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the revocation of the “draconian” SIR, and the “reformation of the ECI”.

The statement, shared widely on social media, pointed out, “The agitation that is in essence peaceful is almost every day being attacked by the state machinery, and the protesters are manhandled…even journalists are not being spared.”

Joint Statement by the Left Students' Organisation to March to Jantar Mantar on the 10th October in large numbers ✊



Gyanesh Kumar your days are numbered, we will unitedly ensure that DEMOCRACY is saved ✊



Appealing all citizens to join us. pic.twitter.com/IVIi9g6WBG — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) October 6, 2026

Comprising the AISA, SFI (Students’ Federation of India), AISF (All India Students’ Federation), PSU (Progressive Students’ Union), and AISB (All India Students’ Bloc), the united Left is “joining forces to forge a broader movement by consolidating the spirit of collectivism in the face of this fascist onslaught,” they said.

The note ends with an appeal to all democratic forces and individuals to join them.

INDIA bloc protest

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the protest, dominated by students’ organisations for the past few days, took on a political hue as the INDIA bloc took to the streets demanding the CEC’s resignation.

The MPs were stopped in front of the NITI Aayog office, on the stretch between NITI Aayog and Akashvani Bhavan leading towards the Election Commission headquarters.

After being prevented from proceeding further, they sat on the road in protest. Opposition MPs carried cutouts depicting Kumar in an RSS uniform and raised slogans, including “BJP hai CEC hai”, “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” and “Democracy not for sale”.

TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and CPI (M) leader John Brittas were among those who took part in the march.

hiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the scale of security deployment ahead of the march, saying the MPs intended to proceed peacefully.

“We are MPs. We are members of Parliament. We are also citizens of this country. Why is there a need to deploy such a large force to stop us? We will walk and go. We are unarmed,” he said.