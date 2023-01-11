Leicester violence: Cops release images of wanted men

London: The UK police have released ‘bodycam’ images of 10 men wanted in connection with the Leicester communal clashes, which erupted last autumn following a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

In a statement, the Leicester police said they have been working with detectives scouring through “many hours” of CCTV and body-worn video.

“However, there are a number — those pictured — who haven’t yet been identified, and we are asking for public help to find out who they are,” said the statement.

So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the disorder, including the recent arrest of 12 men last month.

The men, in between the age groups of 25-42, were arrested for alleged public order offences, breaching bail conditions, violent disorder, and possession of offensive weapons.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Arthur, who is leading the investigations, said: “With nearly 100 arrests now of those we have identified, we are working hard to find out who the remaining men are.

“To be able to do this, we need help from the public.”

Police said there will be more images to come in the coming weeks, “to make sure we have spoken to everyone who was been captured on some footage”.

Up to 25 officers, and a police dog, were among those injured trying to curb the communal violence, which had continued over several weeks.