Leopard attack on 3-year-old in Andhra Pradesh triggers protests

Hyderabad: A recent leopard attack on a three-year-old in Chinnarutla village, located in Dornala mandal of Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, triggered protests from the villagers demanding safety from such incidents.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Anjamma. She had been sleeping outside their hut with her parents when a leopard from the nearby forest tried to drag her away.

When the girl’s father raised an alarm, the leopard got startled and fled after releasing the child. Villagers gathered around the scene and immediately informed the Divisional Forest Officer.

The girl was then rushed to the Sundipenta Government Hospital but was later shifted to Dornala Government Hospital by the Dornala police for better medical care. The police also reportedly contributed to the girl’s medical expenses.

The incident has also triggered protests from villagers who expressed grievances, saying that authorities have failed to provide even basic amenities like electricity to them.

They blocked the Dornala–Srisailam main road, disrupting traffic. The protest was called out after police assured to address the villagers’ concerns.