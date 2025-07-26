Video: Leopard scares commuters in AP’s Tirumala

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of leopard sighting in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, a leopard jumped out of the forest as commuters were passing by on Friday, July 25.
A video shared on social media shows two people narrowly escaping a leopard attack at the zoo on Park Road. The big cat was later spotted near a hospital later in the night.
Leopard sightings in Tirupati are common. Most people spot leopards while heading to the temple. On May 26, the wild animal was seen galloping on a road leading to the Vinayaka Swamy Temple.
A pilgrim heading to the temple captured a video of the leopard moving on a crash barrier. The incident caused panic in devotees.
This is not the first time a leopard has been seen in the area, raising safety concerns for pilgrims and prompting authorities to intensify monitoring measures.
In September 2024, a leopard was spotted near Srivari Mettu, the foot trail of the Tirumala Temple, Tirupati. The wild animal was caught on CCTV footage chasing street dogs.