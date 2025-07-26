Video: Leopard scares commuters in AP’s Tirumala

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of leopard sighting in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, a leopard jumped out of the forest as commuters were passing by on Friday, July 25.

A video shared on social media shows two people narrowly escaping a leopard attack at the zoo on Park Road. The big cat was later spotted near a hospital later in the night.

Panic gripped devotees in Tirupati after a leopard attempted to attack two travelers riding a bike late at night on Alipiri SV Zoo Park Road. The wild cat suddenly leapt at the moving vehicle, but the riders managed to evade the attack with presence of mind.



Leopard sightings in Tirupati are common. Most people spot leopards while heading to the temple. On May 26, the wild animal was seen galloping on a road leading to the Vinayaka Swamy Temple.

A pilgrim heading to the temple captured a video of the leopard moving on a crash barrier. The incident caused panic in devotees.

This is not the first time a leopard has been seen in the area, raising safety concerns for pilgrims and prompting authorities to intensify monitoring measures.

In September 2024, a leopard was spotted near Srivari Mettu, the foot trail of the Tirumala Temple, Tirupati. The wild animal was caught on CCTV footage chasing street dogs.