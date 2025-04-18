Leopard captured at ICRISAT near Hyderabad released into Amrabad reserve

The captured leopard was transported to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad for a medical examination, where it was deemed healthy and fit for release.

A captured leopard inside a forest department cage at ICRISAT campus near Hyderabad.
Forest department captured a healthy male leopard (5-6 years old) at ICRISAT campus near Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The leopard captured from the ICRISAT institute in Patancheru on Thursday, April 17, was released into the Amrabad Tiger Reserve.

The leopard, which is reportedly 5-6 years old, had been roaming the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru for nearly a week. It was successfully captured by forest officials and released into the wild.

The Telangana Forest Department initiated the rescue operation after ICRISAT staff reported sightings of two leopards on the campus. Forest officials deployed 30 to 40 surveillance cameras and set up two trap cages with goats as bait. The captured leopard was transported to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad for a medical examination, where it was deemed healthy and fit for release.

Authorities continue to monitor the ICRISAT campus, as another leopard is suspected to be present in the area. Additional trap cameras and cages have been installed to ensure the safety of both the campus residents and the wildlife.

