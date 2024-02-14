Leopard found hanging upside down from tree in UP district

Forest department officials arrived at the spot and took the dead body of the leopard into their custody.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th February 2024 2:11 pm IST
Screen grab

Shamli: A leopard was found hanging upside down from a tree in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The video of the leopard being found dead in the village is now going viral on the social media.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Kaniyan village which falls under the Kandhla police station area in Shamli district. It was reported that the dead body of the leopard was tied with a rope from a tree in the village.

MS Education Academy

The forest department officials arrived at the spot and took the dead body of the leopard into their custody.

Also Read
Telangana: Forest dept working to trap leopard attacking cattle

The forest department officials collected all the necessary evidence from the spot and sent the dead body of the animal for post-mortem. They have initiated an investigation to nab the accused who performed such brutal atrocity against the animal. There are also reports that there is one more leopard present in the area where the dead body of the deceased leopard was found.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th February 2024 2:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button