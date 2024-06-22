Leopard on the prowl leaves Adilabad village tense

The leopard has killed a bovine animal and two goats till now.

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 22nd June 2024 7:39 pm IST
The villagers of Kuchalapur in Talamadugu mandal of Adilabad district have been terrified due to a leopard on the prowl in their village.
The picture of the leopard captured in the camera traps of the forest officials.

Hyderabad: Villagers of Kuchalapur in Talamadugu mandal of Adilabad district are having terrifying days due to a leopard on the prowl, which has killed a bovine animal and two goats till now.

The villagers have been scared to go to their fields and have been requesting Forest department officials to take steps to catch and relocate the leopard, which has been captured in the camera traps laid by the forest officials in the village.

The forest officials have informed the residents in the village and nearby villages about what steps needed to be taken when encountering a leopard. Efforts were on to catch the leopard.

