Leopard spotted in Bhadradri Kothagudem forest area, alert issued

Forest official urged people to be vigilant, and those who go to graze cattle in the forest and the tribals to be careful.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd May 2026 2:48 pm IST
A leopard was spotted in Bhadradri Kothgudem
A leopard was spotted in Bhadradri Kothgudem

Hyderabad: A leopard was spotted in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday, May 21, in the forest area of Subbampet and Ediraguttala.

Forest official urged people to be vigilant, and those who go to graze cattle in the forest and the tribals to be careful. They said that leopard’s footprints will soon be identified, and guards will be deployed to catch the big cat.

A video shared on social media showed commuters spotting the Leopard on the road.

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The public has been cautioned against harming the leopard.

Previous incident

In April, two leopards were spotted in the Kanakagiri forest range of Khammam district.

The leopards were spotted in the Puli Gundala ecotourism zone, which falls under the Sattupalli Forest Division and spans the Tallada, Kalluru, Chandrugonda and Penuballi mandals.

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The latest footage shows the two animals near the carcass of a creature, weeks after the department had released an earlier clip of a leopard alongside its cubs in the same area.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd May 2026 2:48 pm IST

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