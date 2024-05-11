Let PM, ministers do ‘naatu naatu’, ‘RRR’ will bring efficient govt: Priyanka

Hyderabad: Mounting a strong attack on PM Modi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that he was ‘unfit’ for the job and a ‘coward’. “When the Prime Minister of the country is unable to explain to the people about the work done by his government in the last 10 years, and comes forward cribbing and lamenting on how people hurl abuses at him, people need to understand that such a person is unfit for the job and a coward,” she said.

Addressing Congress Jana Jatara public meeting in Tandur under Chevella Lok Sabha segment on Saturday, she said, “Let Modi and his ministers do ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance from RRR movie, while Revanth Reddy and Rahul (RRR) will give the country an efficient government.”

Observing that seeking votes based on religion and trying to create a rift between the people with the sole intention of grabbing power by playing with the sentiments has been the entire ideology of BJP, she said the reality was that such an ideology will be the beginning and end of that party.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of uttering plain lies that Congress was against one religion and that it would take away the wealth of the people, she reminded that in the Hindu religion, sages, and saints have taught the people to walk the path of truth.

“The last words uttered by Mahatma Gandhi were ‘Hey Ram.’ His blood gave us freedom. His entire movement was based on truth and non-violence, which form the basis of Hinduism. Every religion in the world teaches people to follow the truth,” she said.

She said that dividing brothers and sisters in the name of religion, misleading the people for coming to power, and trying to weaken democracy by changing the constitution is a sin.

“Modi didn’t write the constitution. The people of this country did. The people will sacrifice their lives but won’t let you change it. You have played a lot with people’s emotions. You have said many lies and misled the people. Enough is enough. People will not tolerate it anymore,” she asserted.

Questioning the people whether any leader in the country had lost anything whenever communal riots broke out, she said that it has always been the common people who were at a loss every single time.

Accusing the BJP of being the most corrupt party by bringing the electoral bonds scheme, she said that it was a party that had talked about bringing back the black money.

“Only the Arabpatis were developed in the last ten years, while the people suffered from inflation and unemployment. The farmers didn’t benefit. BJP spoke about protecting the women, but in every case of atrocity against a woman they have supported the perpetrators instead of standing by the victims,” Priyanka underlined.

She said that while the people have been paying the “AA tax” (Ambani and Adani tax), people’s wealth was being given to these companies right in front of people’s eyes, and that even the media and TV channels have been bought by these two business tycoons, the reason why people were unable to see the reality.