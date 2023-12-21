‘Let’s take a divorce,’ Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain on BB 17

Mumbai: The entry of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain into the Bigg Boss 17 house didn’t unfold as expected. The couple, who were eagerly awaited by fans to see their romantic side, instead found themselves caught in heated arguments from the very first week, earning them the label of a ‘toxic pair.’

The drama reached new heights on Wednesday when Ayesha Khan asked Vicky about his married life. Vicky, in a joking manner, spoke about the challenges faced by a married man. This didn’t sit well with Ankita, who became disappointed and upset. Confronting Vicky, she questioned him about the reasons behind his remarks.

Vicky explained, “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.” Ankita, even more upset, suggested taking a drastic step. “If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you,” she said.

Despite spending over two months in the Bigg Boss house, Ankita and Vicky continue to grapple with disagreements, turning their once-promising relationship into a bitter saga. Vicky has been labelled as the “most toxic” partner for Ankita, with fans expressing pity for the actress, believing that Vicky may not be the ideal match for her.

Amidst the speculation, some netizens are questioning whether Ankita and Vicky’s fights are scripted by the show’s makers, with the hope that the couple will eventually reconcile.

Vicky and Ankita Lokhande got married in a beautiful wedding on December 14, 2021 in Mumbai.