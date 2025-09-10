LG responsible for situation in Doda: Farooq after protests over MLA’s arrest

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be responsible for situation in Doda, which has been in a restive state since the arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act.

“The law and order machinery is under the control of the LG, he shall be responsible for what is happening in Doda,” Abdullah told reporters in Baramulla district.

The former chief minister was responding to a question about protests against Malik’s arrest and the present situation in Doda.

Asked if a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly should be convened over the Doda MLA’s arrest, Abdullah said it was for the Speaker to decide.

On Monday, Malik, who is also the JK president of AAP, was detained under PSA and lodged in Kathua jail, becoming the first sitting legislator from the Union Territory to be booked under the stringent law.

Protests have broken out in several parts of the Chenab region, which includes Doda, in Malik’s support.