Library activist Sheik Sadiq Ali, popular for ‘Thopudu Bandi’, passes away

Hyderabad: Senior journalist and library activist Sheik Sadiq Ali, aged 61, passed away early Thursday morning, November 7, due to a heart attack.

Initially admitted to a hospital in Khammam for chest pain, his condition worsened on Wednesday, prompting a transfer to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he ultimately succumbed to his illness.

Sadiq hailed from Kalluru in Khammam district and was known for his significant contributions to Telugu literature through innovative initiatives.

Sadiq completed his MA in Telugu at Osmania University, where he actively participated in student politics.

He began his journalism career with the Udayam Daily, marking the start of a lifelong commitment to media and literature.

‘Thopudu Bandi’ movement

In 2014, Sadiq launched a unique movement called “Thopudu Bandi”, which translated to “Trolley Cart,” aimed at introducing Telugu literature to households across rural areas.

This initiative gained immense popularity among literature enthusiasts. He undertook a remarkable journey titled “Palleku Premato,” where he travelled 1,000 kilometres in 100 days with a cart filled with books, promoting reading and literacy.

Through the Thopudu Bandi Foundation, Sadiq played a pivotal role in establishing over 150 libraries in remote villages of Khammam and Warangal districts.

He also facilitated the distribution of books to several other libraries, significantly enhancing access to literature in these regions.

Following his passing, condolences poured in from all corners, highlighting the profound impact Sadiq had on the literary community.

His funeral was conducted according to Islamic traditions in Sathupalli, where he was laid to rest.