Libyan PM stresses need to focus on development projects in Tripoli

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 8th September 2023 12:41 pm IST
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah (Photo: X)

Tripoli: Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah has stressed the importance of focusing on the development projects in the capital Tripoli in 2023.

Dbeibah made the remarks in a meeting with the Mayor of Tripoli’s Municipality Ibrahim Al-Khelefi, during which they discussed development and services projects in the city, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s information office on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also stressed the necessity to move the development projects forward on schedule in order to improve services for Tripoli residents, it noted.

They also reviewed a number of projects in the city that were completed in 2022, which include public parking lots, public parks, the maintenance and paving of dilapidated streets, the delivery of drinking water, the maintenance of sewage lines, among other infrastructure and urban projects, it added.

Following the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011, many foreign companies had to abandon their projects and flee Libya because of the country’s worsening security situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Due to years of political instability and insecurity, Libyan authorities have been struggling to provide basic services and build infrastructure projects for its citizens.

