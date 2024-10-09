‘Lies,’ KTR slams Telangana CM over government jobs

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samith (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao(KTR) on Wednesday, October 9 slammed Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy over job creation in the state.

KTR alleged that the Congress government claimed to create 2 lakh jobs in a year, which also includes those created during the BRS rule in Telangana. “Shouldn’t you be ashamed to take the previous government jobs into account of Congress?” he asked the chief minister.

He further attacked the government asking if it is enough to promise youth about creating jobs and not actually doing it; adding that it is wrong to mislead people with false hopes.

ఈ ముఖ్యమంత్రిని చూస్తే గోబెల్స్ మళ్లీ పుట్టాడని అనిపిస్తున్నది..!



నియామకాలపై మరీ ఇంత నీతిమాలిన ప్రచారమా..?



ప్రజా ధనాన్ని తగలేసి…ఫ్రంట్ పేజీల్లో పచ్చి అబద్ధాలతో ప్రకటనలా..?



గత ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగాలను కాంగ్రెస్‌ ఖాతాలో వేసుకోవడానికి కొంచెమైనా సిగ్గుండాలి కదా..!



తెలంగాణ యువత ను… — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 9, 2024

The Rajanna Sircilla MLA took to X and criticised the chief minister saying, “Seeing this chief minister, it feels as if Goebbels is reborn.” He drew a comparison between Reddy and Hitler’s propaganda minister and asked whether it is fair to waste public money and advertise “lies” regarding jobs.