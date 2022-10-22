Life become better by bringing about change, not by chance, students told

Hyderabad: Life doesn’t get better by chance, it gets better by change. This is the message the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), Telangana sent out as its two-day conference commenced here on Saturday.

A series of programmes were arranged for students and youth to motivate them to take hold of their destiny. “Believe in yourself. Don’t give up and don’t give in”, is what speakers said addressing different sessions.

Majlis legislator, Jaffar Hussain Meraj, was pleasantly surprised when he saw the huge gathering of students at the Exhibition Grounds. Their enthusiasm and energy and quick responses to quiz programmes took his breath away. “I have been attending school day programmes but this one is quite different”, he remarked.

While education is important for everyone, for women it is all the more necessary as their learning results in the education of the entire family, he said and congratulated parents who are educating their daughters along with their sons.

In keeping with its motto, igniting change, the conference focussed on how best social reconstruction could be achieved through enlightenment, engagement and empowerment. Islam does not differentiate between religious learning and modern education. All it talks about is Ilm-e-Naafe (beneficial knowledge) which induces concern for the hereafter. This kind of knowledge inculcates love and fear of the Creator and makes one implement Shariah in practical life.

“Islam doesn’t bar one from acquiring the modern education and skills provided the intention is to benefit humanity”, said Maulana Tanzimul Aalam Qasmi of Darul Uloom Sabeelus Salam.

One can render a lot of help to people being an engineer, doctor or lawyer through sincerity of purpose and goodwill. “But many who acquire modern knowledge become self-centred and are bothered only about money, name and fame,” the Maulana said and clarified that the seminaries are never against learning English and modern day skills.

The quiz session invoked a lot of interest. The questions revolved around Islam and the students surprised everyone with their quick responses. Several hands rose for every question and the quiz master didn’t know whom to give the mike.

He is called Khalilullah and he was prepared to sacrifice even his son. Who is he?

“Prophet Ibrahim”, pat came the reply.

Who is called ‘Yar-e-Ghar”?

Hazrath Abu Bakar Siddique.

The responses came fast and quick.

Then came a tricky question. Which chapter of the Quran talks about four things absence of which lands one into great loss?

Many students were right about the Sura being Al Asr but not everyone could recall the four things it speaks about. Mohd Furqan came up with the right answer. He said all human beings are in loss except those who have Iman (faith in Islam), do righteous deeds and remind others of Haqq (truth, rights) and Sabr (patience).

The quiz generated lot of enthusiasm among students and teachers. The winners who walked away with prizes are: Khadija Ishaq, Mohd Furqan, Naba Amatul Aziz, Mohd Abdul Rahman, Fasiha Khan, Mohd Rafiuddin and Anas Abdullah.

Motivational speaker, Amer Ali, gave an inspiring talk on dreaming big. The organisers ensured that there is no dull moment. Dramas, skits and mono acts kept the students glued to the programme. The short skit on mobile addiction – effect and solution, was very interesting. Mohd Tauseef Khan and Syeda Sidra Fatima spoke about their pet subjects: Quran Mera Dost and My Role Model. Some students waxed eloquent about the role of doctors, lawyers, politicians and journalists.

In the afternoon session experts gave valuable tips to students on cracking competitive exams. Dr. Talha Faiyazuddin, State President, SIO, said health care givers should play a holistic role diagnosing and treating not just the bodily ailments but also the ills plaguing the society. Dr. Khizer Hussain Junaidy of Gandhi Hospital spoke about the importance of service in health care. In the context of the COVID pandemic, he recalled his experiences and how some medical practitioners went out of the way to help the distressed patients.

Radiologist, Dr. Mateen, threw light on the doctor-patient relationship and referred to the Islamic guidelines in this regard. Dr. Ahmed Abdul Qamer Siddiqui, ENT surgeon, Gandhi Medical College and Dr. Atif Ismail, Pulmonologist, NIMS, spoke about time management and how doctors could contribute to the socio-cultural life of society.

An expo on various aspects of Islam presented through creative charts evoked good response.