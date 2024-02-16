‘Life won’t sparkle…’: Sania Mirza’s Insta post after divorce goes viral

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been using her social media to share messages of motivation and inspiration following her official divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who recently surprised everyone with his third marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed.

Sania Mirza has been handling the situation with grace and dignity, receiving support and love from fans in both India and Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, she shared a series of stunning photos from an event in Kolkata, dressed in a beautiful blue ethnic outfit, with a caption that read, “Life won’t sparkle unless you do.”

The post garnered reactions from social media users, appreciating Sania’s resilience and positive outlook.

In another post, she shared images with the caption, “Chin up princess, or your crown slips.”

After the news of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s divorce came to light, Sania Mirza’s team and family issued a statement that read, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!”

Sania Mirza continues to inspire and uplift her fans with her strength and words of encouragement during this challenging time!