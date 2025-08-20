Light thunderstorm warning issued for entire Telangana

Hyderabad will experience passing rains in the evening.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 20th August 2025 4:18 pm IST
Telangana officials put on high alert due to incessant rains across the state.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A light thunderstorm warning has been issued for all districts of Telangana, effective from 1:15 pm, August 20, till 8:30 am the following day.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted isolated heavy rainfall for Telangana on August 20, 25 and 26. It has predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across the state over the next 5 days.

Local weather enthusiast, T Balaji, has forecasted drizzling but mostly dry weather till late afternoon with passing moderate rains during evening/night hours. For Hyderabad, passing rains in the evening.

Residents are advised to follow the State Disaster Management Authority’s guidelines.

