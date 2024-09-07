Light to very heavy rains predicted in Telangana for next few days

Hyderabad: Predicting heavy rains in the state for the next few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here has sounded an orange alert for Kumram-Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts in Telangana on Sunday.

Very heavy rains with strong surface winds and possibly squalls have been predicted in these districts on Sunday and Monday in Telangana.

Light to very heavy rains have been forecasted across the state on Sunday, with parts of Kumram-Bheem, Kayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Suryapet, Khammam, Jangaon, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak and Sangareddy districts expected to receive anywhere between 15.6 to 64.5 mm rainfall till Sunday morning.

The rains have been predicted to decrease on September 10, according to the rainfall forecast of Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains or thundershowers in all zones of the Hyderabad district till September 11. The impact due to the forecasted rains was marked as ‘very low.’