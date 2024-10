Hyderabad: Two people were killed due to lightning at Hanumakonda in Telangana on Sunday, October 6, during heavy rains.

Two farmers, Srinivas, 17 and Kukatla Rajulu, 25, were working in the agriculture field in Venkatapuram Zaffargarh village when lightning struck. Both of them died on the spot.

Heavy rains were reported in erstwhile united Warangal and neighbouring districts on Sunday.

The IMD had forecast heavy rains for Telangana for the next two days.