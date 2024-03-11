Linguistic and cultural ties between Sanskrit and Urdu are robust, says Ishtiaque Ahmed

Hyderabad: The linguistic and cultural ties between Sanskrit and Urdu are deeply rooted and significant, said Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, Maulana Azad National Urdu University’

He was speaking at the inaugural session of two-day workshop on “Introduction to Sanskrit for Urdu Medium students.” organized by the Department of Translation on March 7 and 8.

Prof Ahmed said that a substantial portion of Urdu’s vocabulary and cultural capital, as well as its syntactic structure, is derived from Sanskrit. Consequently, acquiring basic Sanskrit language skills is highly beneficial for Urdu medium students. Translation is an art that demands familiarity with linguistic and cultural elements across diverse languages.

Prof Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood, the OSD of the university, said that individuals with a strong foundation in their native language find it easier to learn other languages. He highlighted the essence of Indian culture in Sanskrit language and literature.

Dr. Sheikh Abdul Ghani, workshop resource person, emphasized that learning any language should be devoid of prejudice. He said Sanskrit is an ancient global language.

Earlier, Dr. Syed Mahmood Kazmi, Head, Department of Translation Studies, welcomed the guests and workshop participants.

Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD 1 also attended the programme.