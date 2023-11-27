Link road from Lanco Hills to ORR getting ready: Hyderabad MAUD

Hyderabad: The missing road links from Lanco Hills junction to ORR service road and Narsingi-Puppalguda, covering 2.89 km, are being completed announced the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

According to the special chief secretary, of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, the initiative will provide greater structural strength with the cost being less than 30 percent of alternative solutions.

The project, estimated at Rs 90 crore, includes the construction of a Gabion wall spanning 1.12 kilometres with a height ranging from 8 to 20 meters.

The Lanco Hills junction to ORR service road link, coupled with the Narsingi-Puppalguda segment, is all set to become a critical pathway.

It will facilitate smoother transit for commuters and contribute to the overall development of the city.