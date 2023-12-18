Liquor policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal again on Dec 21

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for the second time by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case. He has been told to appear before the probe agency on Thursday, December 21.

This is for the second time that the central agency summoned him. Earlier, he was summoned on November 2, which he skipped citing election campaign commitments. Calling the summons “illegal” and “politically motivated,” Kejriwal had then demanded that the summons be withdrawn.



“The summons does not specify whether I am being summoned as an individual, or in my capacity as Chief Minister of Delhi, or as the National Convenor of AAP,” he had written to the probe agency.



The case centers around allegations that the AAP government’s revamped alcohol sales policy in 2022 to facilitate kickbacks funneled into the party’s election expenses. Two AAP leaders, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Kejriwal was also previously questioned by the CBI in April regarding the alleged liquor scam.