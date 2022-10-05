Liquor sales rise in Telangana amid Dasara

On September 27, the sales garnered Rs 313 crore.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th October 2022 3:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: Liquor sales in Telangana have risen since the beginning of the Dasara break on September 26. On the first day, the sale yielded Rs 174 crore.

On September 27, the sales garnered Rs 313 crore. During the festive season, the daily sale of liquor brings an average of Rs 70-80 crore. Given the rise in sales, the excise department is hoping to collect Rs 40,000 crore during the current fiscal.

The overall sale of liquor in the month of September garnered Rs 2,736 crore, with the maximum sales happening since the Dasara vacation. The state government receives 50 percent of the excise duty on the Maximum Retail Price for beer.

In the case of liquor, the government receives 70-80 percent of the share, reported the Times of India. In view of the increased sale of liquor in September, it is likely that the sales could approximately garner Rs 35,000 crore in December.

