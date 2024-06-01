Liquor shops in Hyderabad to be closed on June 4

Hyderabad: In view of the Lok Sabha election results being announced on June 4, all liquor shops, including non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and restaurants, shall not sell or serve liquor for 24 hours starting 6 am on June 4.

Police said, “No liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, or other establishments selling or serving liquor shall be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone who so desires.”

Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants, etc., and hotels functioning under different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor shall not be permitted to serve liquor.