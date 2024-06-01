Liquor shops in Hyderabad to be closed on June 4

Police said, "No liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, or other establishments selling or serving liquor shall be permitted to sell or serve liquor to anyone who so desires."

Updated: 1st June 2024 8:40 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: In view of the Lok Sabha election results being announced on June 4, all liquor shops, including non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and restaurants, shall not sell or serve liquor for 24 hours starting 6 am on June 4.

Non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants, etc., and hotels functioning under different categories of licenses for possession and supply of liquor shall not be permitted to serve liquor.

