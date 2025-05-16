Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are coming back together on screen! The two stars, loved for movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, will now be seen in the action film King, directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

Rani and SRK Team Up Again

Fans have been waiting to see SRK and Rani share screen space again. In King, Rani will play the role of Suhana Khan’s mother. Even though her role is short, it is very important to the story. Her character will bring deep emotions to the action-filled film.

A Short Role with Big Impact

Rani will shoot for just five days, but her part will be the heart of the movie. A source said that as soon as Rani heard about the role, she agreed right away. Her scenes will help shape the full story and add strong emotional moments.

A Cast Full of Stars

King has a huge star cast, including:

• Shah Rukh Khan

• Rani Mukerji

• Deepika Padukone

• Suhana Khan

• Abhishek Bachchan

• Anil Kapoor

• Jackie Shroff

• Jaideep Ahlawat

• Arshad Warsi

• Abhay Verma

The movie will start filming in Mumbai on May 20. After that, the team will shoot in Europe. King is expected to release in theatres between October and December 2026.