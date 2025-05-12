Hyderabad: If you’re wondering what to binge this week, you’re in for a treat! From musical face-offs and twisted rom-coms to gripping documentaries and fantasy adventures, OTT platforms are bursting with fresh content between May 12 and May 18, 2025.

Must-Watch Indian Originals

1. Bhool Chuk Maaf – Prime Video (May 16)

Rajkummar Rao plays Ranjan, a groom trapped in a hilarious time loop just before his wedding. Set in Varanasi, this rom-com is a perfect mix of tradition, chaos, and second chances. Wamiqa Gabbi shines as the bride, with a quirky supporting cast.

2. Hai Junoon – JioHotstar (May 16)

A musical series packed with dance battles, emotions, and campus rivalry. The Misfits, led by Jacqueline Fernandez, challenge Neil Nitin Mukesh’s elite Supersonics in a bid for college glory. Energetic, youthful, and inspiring!

3. Maranamass – SonyLIV (May 15)

This Malayalam black comedy follows a chaotic night on a bus involving a suspected killer, a nosy influencer, and a bunch of confused passengers. Expect suspense, satire, and laughs rolled into one.

Global Releases You Can’t Miss

4. Dear Hongrang – Netflix (May 16)

A Korean mystery-romance where a woman searches for her missing brother, only to uncover dangerous secrets and emotional truths.

5. American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden – Netflix (May 14)

This three-part docuseries dives deep into the 10-year global hunt for Bin Laden. Rare footage and insider interviews make it a gripping watch.

6. The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim – JioHotstar (May 13)

Travel back 183 years before the original LOTR trilogy in this animated epic about Helm Hammerhand’s last stand at Helm’s Deep.

7. Murderbot – Apple TV+ (May 16)

A security robot with free will? Sign us up! Watch this rogue droid struggle with emotions and danger while protecting a group of scientists.

More New Titles by Language

• Aparadhi (Telugu) – Aha

• Asthram (Tamil) – Aha

• Robinhood (Telugu) – ZEE5

• Bohurupi (Bengali) – ZEE5

• Kaalamega Karigindhi (Telugu) – ZEE5

• Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi (Telugu) – ETV Win

• Gram Chikitsalay (Hindi) – Prime Video

• Pyar Paisa Profit (Hindi) – Prime Video

• Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 (English) – Jio Hotstar

• Poker Face Season 2 (English) – Jio Hotstar

• Mighty Monsterwheelies Season 2 (Animated Series) – Netflix

• Blood of Zeus Season 3 (Anime) – Netflix

• A Deadly American Marriage (Docu) – Netflix

This week’s OTT lineup is all about variety—romance, action, horror, fantasy, and feel-good stories. Which one are you adding to your watchlist first?