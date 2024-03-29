List of 5 hit movies rejected by Ram Charan

Hyderabad: Ram Charan, one of India’s highest-paid actors, has proven himself with many super hit films in the Telugu film industry. His charismatic screen presence and acting skills is something that is loved by millions of fans worldwide. But do you know how many hits the Global star turned down? Here’s a list of the movies which were reportedly rejected by the RRR actor.

Movies Rejected By Ram Charan

1. Surya Son of Krishnan

Early in his career, Ram Charan was offered the lead role in Surya Son of Krishnan. Director Gautham Menon extended the offer, but Charan had already committed to the epic historical drama ‘Magadheera’. Consequently, the role went to actor Suriya, who delivered a hit.

2. Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu

Gautham Menon approached Ram Charan once again, this time with the script of Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu. However, Charan had already starred in a similar film called Orange, which received mixed reviews. And the film eventually featured Nani.

3. OK Bangaram

Every actor dreams of collaborating with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. When the opportunity arose with OK Bangaram, Ram Charan was interested in the story. Unfortunately, his busy schedule prevented him from taking on the project. The film passed to Dulquer Salmaan, which turned it into a hit.

4. Krishnarjuna Yudham

After delivering back-to-back hits with Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, director Merlapaka Gandhi pitched Krishnarjuna Yudham to Ram Charan. However, Charan was already playing a double role in Nayak and wasn’t keen on repeating the same.

5. Agent

Ram Charan was offered the spy thriller Agent. Despite his interest in the project, he had prior commitments with RRR and Acharya. He had to decline the role, leaving it open for another actor.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘Game Changer’. The big-budget entertainer, helmed by director Shankar, will release in theatres in September 2024. The actor has also launched his upcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana.