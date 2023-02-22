List of 5 Indian movies that earned Rs 1000cr and more

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry has witnessed some massive hits in recent times, with movies crossing the gross of 1000-crore club worldwide. Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest release, has broken records in the Bollywood industry. The film is the fifth from India to achieve this feat, and it did so only in one language without being released in China, making it a significant achievement.

Let’s take a look at the film, which has earned over 1,000 crores.Here is the list:

Dangal (2016) — Rs 1970 crores worldwide

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) — 1800 crores

KGF Chapter 2 (2022) — 1230 crores

RRR (2022) — 1206 crores

Pathaan (2023) — 1000 crores

While Pathaan made history, the Indian film industry is buzzing about which upcoming films will follow suit. Pushpa 2 (Allu Arjun) and Salaar (Prabhas) are two highly anticipated films. Pushpa 2, the sequel to the smash-hit pan-India blockbuster Pushpa, has sparked interest across the country, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. Salaar, on the other hand, is benefiting from the director Prashanth Neel’s brand value, and pan-Indian star Prabhas is also acting in the highly anticipated movie, which is going to be an action film, making it a strong contender to break the records set by KGF 2.

SRK’s Jawaan and Dunki, Prabhas’ Project K, Shankar’s RC15, and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 are among the other films that could enter the 1,000-crore club. With these films starring some of India’s biggest stars and a strong buzz surrounding their release, it’s clear that the Indian film industry is ideally placed for some more massive hits.

In recent years, the Indian film industry has been rapidly expanding its reach, with an increasing number of films breaking into international markets. It’s exciting to see which films will become blockbusters and join the illustrious 1000-crore club as the industry grows and evolves. There’s no shortage of exciting releases to keep audiences entertained and engaged, whether it’s high-action films, beloved sequels, or star-studded dramas. Only time will tell which films will rise to the top of the box office charts and secure their place in Indian cinema history.



