Mumbai: The first half of 2026 may have been relatively quiet for reality show fans, but the second half is shaping up to be packed with entertainment. From adventure and strategy-based competitions to celebrity lockups and social deduction games, several big-ticket reality shows are gearing up for launch in the coming months.

Here is a look at five major reality shows that are expected to keep audiences glued to their screens.

Upcoming reality shows of 2026

1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 host Rohit Shetty and contestants Ruhaanika, Farrhana (Instagram)

Hosted by filmmaker and action specialist Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. The season features contestants such as Gaurav Khanna, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and several others taking on dangerous stunts under the theme “Dar Ka Naya Daur.”

While many expected the show to arrive in early July, industry insiders suggest that the new season is likely to premiere on July 25 at 9:30 PM. An official announcement is still awaited.

2. Lock Upp Season 2

After a long wait, Lock Upp is finally making a comeback. Titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, the second season is set to premiere on June 27, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

The biggest change this season is the hosting lineup. Kangana Ranaut has reportedly been replaced by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who will take charge as the new jailers. The six-week reality show will feature 14 celebrity contestants competing in challenging tasks while revealing their deepest secrets to survive. Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shinde and Urvashi Dholakia are among the names reportedly associated with the show.

3. The Alliance

The Alliance is a brand-new strategy-based reality competition that will premiere on June 26, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. Hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, the show is based on a popular Dutch format created by John de Mol.

The series will feature 16 celebrity contestants living together in a luxurious mansion while navigating alliances, betrayals and psychological gameplay. Contestants will earn points through tasks and use strategy to stay in the game. Daisy Shah, Kushal Tandon, Urfi Javed, Ravi Kishan and Niti Taylor are among the names linked to the show.

4. The Traitors India Season 2

Following the success of its debut season, The Traitors India is set to return later this year. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality series will once again be filmed at the grand Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

The show revolves around a social deduction format where contestants are secretly divided into Faithfuls and Traitors. While the Faithfuls attempt to identify and eliminate the Traitors, the Traitors work behind the scenes to eliminate their rivals. Reports suggest that Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan, Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Sanjay Kapoor and Shweta Tiwari could be among the contestants. The season is expected to premiere in October 2026.

5. Bigg Boss 20

One of Indian television’s biggest reality franchises is set to hit a major milestone with Bigg Boss 20. The landmark season is expected to premiere on September 20 or 21, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Salman Khan is reportedly returning as host, and the season is expected to feature an “Old vs New” theme, bringing former contestants face-to-face with fresh celebrities and influencers. While the final contestant list is yet to be confirmed, names such as Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Ridhima Gupta, Anjali Arora, Kushal Tanwar and Arbaz Patel have been doing the rounds online.

With multiple high-profile reality shows lined up across different genres, the second half of 2026 promises to be an exciting period for reality television fans.

Which of these shows are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments below.