Islamabad: Pakistani dramas have built a strong fan base in India and across the world, thanks to their engaging stories, powerful performances and much-loved on-screen pairings. The industry now has several exciting projects in the pipeline, bringing together some of the biggest names in Pakistani entertainment.

From Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali’s much-awaited pairing to the reunion of Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail, here are five upcoming Pakistani dramas that fans have plenty of reasons to look forward to.

Most-anticipated upcoming Pakistani Dramas

1. Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali’s Mitti De Baway

One of the most anticipated Pakistani dramas of the year, Mitti De Baway brings together Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali for the first time in a much-awaited pairing. The drama is scheduled to premiere on September 23, 2026, on Green Entertainment. For Indian viewers, the show will also be available on YouTube. It will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 PM.

Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the drama revolves around love, ambition, rivalry and honour. The combination of two major stars has already created considerable buzz among Pakistani drama fans.

2. Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan’s Lahu

Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan are set to reunite for their fourth on-screen collaboration with Lahu, an upcoming drama on Geo Entertainment. The project promises a story filled with revenge, passion and drama and has been filmed across the scenic locations of Northern Pakistan. It is written by Saqlain Abbas and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.

Lahu has already been making headlines following the reveal of Bilal Abbas Khan’s rugged look. There have also been reports linking the project to the thriller Khaie, adding further curiosity around the drama.

3. Hania Aamir and Nameer Khan’s Fanaa

Hania Aamir is all set to return to television with Fanaa, where she will be seen alongside rising actor Nameer Khan. The Geo Entertainment drama features Hania in the role of Zilaf and marks another collaboration between the actress and director Badar Mehmood following the success of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. The script has been penned by acclaimed writer Zanjabeel Asim Shah.

Produced under Geo TV’s in-house banner, the drama has already gone on floors. Behind-the-scenes glimpses featuring the cast, including Gohar Rasheed, have further fuelled curiosity around the project.

4. Yumna Zaidi and Ahad Raza Mir’s Cafe Firaaq

Yumna Zaidi and Ahad Raza Mir are coming together for the first time for HUM TV’s upcoming mega-production Cafe Firaaq. Written by Hashim Nadeem, known for his work on Parizaad, and directed by Ali Hassan, the drama reportedly revolves around an Iranian family and explores themes of relationships, separation and longing.

The project is being produced by Momina Duraid Productions and also features Emmad Irfani. With filming having begun around August 2026, Cafe Firaaq is expected to arrive by late 2026 or early 2027.

5. Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail’s Munawwara Ka Khadim

Fans of Fairy Tale have another reason to celebrate as Sehar Khan and Hamza Sohail are set to reunite for Munawwara Ka Khadim. The upcoming HUM TV drama is being produced by Momina Duraid Productions, with a script by Sarwat Nazir and direction by Shahzad Kashmiri. The project reportedly went on floors around August 2026 and is expected to premiere later this year.

The supporting cast includes Anayah Shahid, Abdul Saboor and Madiha Rizvi. Given the popularity of Sehar and Hamza’s previous pairing, their reunion is already among the most awaited aspects of the upcoming drama.