List of 5 upcoming Pakistani dramas and films of Mahira Khan

Islamabad: Mahira Khan, one of the most celebrated stars of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, is set to make a dazzling comeback after a brief hiatus from the silver screen. The star, who is among the most-followed and highest-paid actors in Lollywood, has a series of interesting projects under her belt. While some are confirmed, others are still in talks.

Mahira Khan’s Upcoming Dramas, Films 2025

1. Love Guru with Humayun Saeed

Mahira Khan is reuniting with celebrated actor Humayun Saeed for the upcoming feature film Love Guru. The much-loved Bin Roye duo will once again grace the big screen in a project already creating a buzz. It is penned by the talented Vasay Chaudhary and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nadeem Baig. The film is being produced by Humayun Saeed himself, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year.

2. Netflix Debut: Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Marking her debut on Netflix, Mahira will star in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, the first Pakistan-themed original series by the streaming giant. Adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq’s beloved Urdu novel, the series features an ensemble cast, including Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Amir, Iqra Aziz, and others.

Speaking to BBC, Mahira shared her excitement about her role as Raahat. “It’s a minor role in the book but much more impactful in the series. This is something completely new for me, and it might even shock my fans,” she revealed.

3. Mitti De Bawey with Wahaj Ali

Mahira Khan will soon share the screen with Wahaj Ali in the upcoming drama Mitti De Bawey. Written by Faiza Iftikhar, known for her exceptional scripts like Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Prem Gali, the drama is set to be a powerhouse production. Directed by Haissam Hussain of Jo Bichar Gaye and Bin Roye fame, this collaboration has already generated immense anticipation among fans of the stars.

4. Cafe Firaaq with Hashim Nadeem Khan

Mahira is said to be in talks to star in Cafe Firaaq, an upcoming mega project for Hum TV. Written by Hashim Nadeem Khan, the creative genius behind hit dramas like Parizaad and Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Cafe Firaaq is currently in its initial stages. While the cast is yet to be finalized, makers are keen on casting Mahira for the central character.

5. Project with Fahad Mustafa

“I have some exciting plans with Mahira Khan that will be revealed in the next 10–15 days,” Fahad Mustafa shared recently, sparking enthusiasm among fans. This will mark Fahad and Mahira’s second collaboration, following their memorable pairing in the 2022 film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Their on-screen camaraderie in the film was widely praised, and fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing them together again.

The details about the project are still under the wraps.

With such a diverse slate of projects, Mahira Khan is all set to reclaim her spot as Lollywood’s leading lady. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Mahira’s project.