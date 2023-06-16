List of 6 hit movies rejected by Aamir Khan

Mumbai: It’s been 22 years since Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan hit the theatres on June 15 and claimed several accolades. The film, which stars Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, and British actress Rachel Shelley in the lead roles, not only won eight National Awards but also earned an Oscar nomination in 2002.

Aamir Khan who is rightly known as ‘Mr Perfectionist’ has constantly delivered films that prioritise quality content over mere commercial gimmicks. On the 22nd anniversary of his iconic film, let us look at some of the famous movies rejected by the Sarfarosh actor.

1. Darr

We love Rrr… Rahul don’t we?

It’s hard to imagine someone else portraying the role of Rahul Mehra other than King Khan himself. Darr, which is one of the most iconic movies of Bollywood, was first offered to Ajay Devgan and Aamir Khan. Yes, you heard that right! It was first offered to these superstars but they rejected it. Actors back then preferred to be the hero on screen rather than the villain.

Well, we’re glad that Shah Rukh Khan took up the role because nobody other than him could’ve aced it like a pro!

2. Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani who has worked with Aamir Khan in blockbuster films like 3 Idiots and Pk also offered him a role in the hit movie Sanju. According to reports, Hirani approached him with the script and he instantly fell in love with it. Unfortunately, things did not materialize and the movie then went to Ranbir Kapoor.

3. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun is considered one of the most iconic movies in Bollywood. It was headlined by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit and also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Renuka Shahane, and Anupam Kher, among many others. The multi-starer movie was originally offered to the Fanaa actor. However, he didn’t find it that appealing and passed on the offer which later went to Salman Khan.

Even now it is termed as one of the most popular films.

4. 2.0

Everyone who saw Rajinikanth’s ‘Robot’ waited eagerly for ‘2.0’. However, not many know that Aamir was approached to play Rajinikanth’s role in ‘2.0’. In an old interview, Aamir reveals that he was offered to play Rajnikanths role. But the actor just couldn’t do it. According to him, whenever he shut his eyes he saw Rajnikanth playing that role.

5. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge

The evergreen movie took Shah Rukh Khan to the heights of success. To date, it is remembered as one of his best films. According to reports, not SRK but Aamir Khan was the first choice to play the lead. However, he decided not to do the film. In the year when SRK’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge was released, Aamir Khan’s Rangeela also hit the screens. According to IMDb, SRK won several awards for DDLJ, and Aamir felt that he should have got an award for Rangeela. Post this incident, he stopped attending award functions.

6. Swades

According to TOI, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades was also put forward for Aamir Khan. However, the actor passed on the offer as he reportedly found the script ‘very boring’. The role then went to Shah Rukh Khan who went on to deliver a terrific performance in the film.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in the much-hyped Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha. It was an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which failed to impress at the box office. He is currently on a break from acting.