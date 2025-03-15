List of 6 superhit films rejected by Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is more than just a Bollywood star—he is a legend. Over the years, he has grown from a romantic hero to a perfectionist who changes the way movies are made. While he has given us many blockbuster films, he has also turned down several iconic roles. Let’s check out some of the biggest movies he rejected.

Aamir Khan and the Movies He Rejected

Aamir Khan, also known as ‘Mr. Perfectionist,’ has given us blockbuster films like Lagaan, 3 Idiots, Dangal, and Taare Zameen Par. But did you know he also rejected many hit movies? Let’s take a look at some of them.

Movies Aamir Khan Said No To

1. Darr

Aamir was first offered the role of Rahul in Darr, but he didn’t agree with the director’s vision. So, he rejected it. Shah Rukh Khan later took the role, and the film became a big success.

2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Aamir liked the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan but felt Salman Khan was a better fit for the role. He told the makers to offer it to Salman, and the movie became a massive hit.

3. Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Director Rajkumar Hirani wanted Aamir in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, but the film later became a direct sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. So, Aamir decided not to be part of it.

4. 2.0

Aamir was offered Rajinikanth’s role in 2.0, but he believed Rajinikanth was the only one who could do justice to the character. So, he turned it down.

5. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Aamir was the first choice for DDLJ, but he refused the role. Shah Rukh Khan played it instead, and the movie became one of Bollywood’s most loved films.

6. Swades

Aamir found the script of Swades ‘boring’ and decided not to do it. Shah Rukh Khan later played the lead role and was widely praised for his performance.

Aamir Khan has made many great career choices, but he also passed on some legendary roles. Even though he rejected these films, his love for meaningful cinema makes him one of Bollywood’s finest actors.