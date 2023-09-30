List of 6 trending NEW cafes in Hyderabad for your weekend

In Hyderabad, a city growing swiftly, the cafe culture is blooming. Every week, a new cafe springs up, adding to the city’s already extensive collection, and presenting a diverse array of options for avid food enthusiasts and those seeking a cosy spot to unwind.

Presently, our city boasts of having hundreds of cafes, each with its own unique charm. These eateries are known for their alluring and diverse interiors, attracting a lively crowd seeking not only great food but also an inviting ambience to enjoy.

And, if you’re looking out for a NEW cosy corner to sip your favourite brew or a vibrant ambience to catch up with friends over lip-smacking dishes, then keep reading!

One of the popular food bloggers of Hyderabad Sneha (Guzzle With Sneha on Instagram), has curated a list of new eateries in Hyderabad that stand out as perfect spots to unwind and savour a delightful dining experience this weekend. From vibrant, eye-catching interiors to bustling and lively crowds, these cafes have something to offer for everyone.

What Are New Cafes In Hyderabad?

1. Halo — Jubilee Hills

2. Tevar — Knowledge City

3. Manam — Banjara Hills

4. Lillies Boho Cafe — BNR Hills, Rai Durg

5. Papaya — Jubilee Hills

6. Cafe Marka — Jubilee Hills

Check out the food blogger’s viral reel here.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more recommendations to discover the trendiest and most delightful cafes the city has to offer.

Happy cafe-hopping!