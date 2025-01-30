List of 6 upcoming concerts happening in Hyderabad in Feb, March

Hyderabad and music are going hand in hand these days! From global sensations to top Indian artists, the City of Nizams is becoming a hotspot for live concerts, with the love and craze for music growing stronger each day. In 2024, the city witnessed spectacular performances by some of the biggest names, including Diljit Dosanjh, leaving fans craving for more.

2025 has also kicked off on a high note, promising an even bigger lineup of concerts. Music lovers, get ready to groove as Hyderabad is set to host some of the biggest artists in the coming months. Here’s a look at the top stars who will be performing live in the city.

Upcoming Concerts/Music events in Hyderabad

1. Ed Sheeran

Date – February 2, 2025

Venue – Ramoji Film City

Tickets – Rs 5000 onwards

2. Sonu Nigam

Date – February 8, 2025

Venue – The League, Financial District

Tickets – Rs 999 onwards

3. Sid Sriram

Date – February 15, 2025

Venue – Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

Tickets – Rs 999 onwards

4. Javed Ali

Date – February 16, 2025

Venue – Shilpakala Vedika

Tickets – Rs 999 onwards

5. Daler Mehndi

Date – March 1, 2025

Venue – To be announced soon

Tickets – Rs 899 onwards

6. MM Keeravani

Date – March 22, 2025

Venue – Hitex Hall 4, Hyderabad

Tickets – To be announced soon

Which artist are you most excited to see live in the city? Comment below.