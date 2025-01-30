List of 6 upcoming concerts happening in Hyderabad in Feb, March

Hyderabad and music are going hand in hand these days! From global sensations to top Indian artists, the City of Nizams is becoming a hotspot for live concerts, with the love and craze for music growing stronger each day. In 2024, the city witnessed spectacular performances by some of the biggest names, including Diljit Dosanjh, leaving fans craving for more.
2025 has also kicked off on a high note, promising an even bigger lineup of concerts. Music lovers, get ready to groove as Hyderabad is set to host some of the biggest artists in the coming months. Here’s a look at the top stars who will be performing live in the city.
Upcoming Concerts/Music events in Hyderabad
1. Ed Sheeran
- Date – February 2, 2025
- Venue – Ramoji Film City
- Tickets – Rs 5000 onwards
2. Sonu Nigam
- Date – February 8, 2025
- Venue – The League, Financial District
- Tickets – Rs 999 onwards
3. Sid Sriram
- Date – February 15, 2025
- Venue – Boulder Hills, Hyderabad
- Tickets – Rs 999 onwards
4. Javed Ali
- Date – February 16, 2025
- Venue – Shilpakala Vedika
- Tickets – Rs 999 onwards
5. Daler Mehndi
- Date – March 1, 2025
- Venue – To be announced soon
- Tickets – Rs 899 onwards
6. MM Keeravani
- Date – March 22, 2025
- Venue – Hitex Hall 4, Hyderabad
- Tickets – To be announced soon
Which artist are you most excited to see live in the city? Comment below.