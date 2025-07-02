Hyderabad: After the tragic Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response through Operation Sindoor, several Pakistani celebrities had their Instagram accounts blocked in India. This move was reportedly in response to their remarks on the situation or for being seen as unsupportive of India.

However, on Tuesday, Indian fans were surprised to see that some of those previously restricted accounts are now visible again.

Who’s back?

Instagram profiles of stars like Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Ahad Raza Mir, Danish Taimoor, and Saba Qamar are now accessible in India. Many of these actors had stayed away from strong political comments and are considered relatively neutral in public controversies. Their return has sparked speculation — is the ban over or is it just a glitch?

Pakistani A-list stars still blocked

On the other hand, the biggest names from Pakistan’s entertainment industry remain blocked. These include:

Hania Aamir (facing backlash for acting in Sardaar Ji 3)

Fawad Khan (Abir Gulaal pulled after boycott)

Mahira Khan

Wahaj Ali

Atif Aslam

Ali Zafar

Babar Azam

Anyone trying to access their profiles from India still sees: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

No official clarification yet

As of now, there’s no statement from the Indian government or Instagram explaining why only certain accounts are restored. Fans think the accounts that reappeared belong to “B-list” stars, while A-listers are being kept under ban due to ongoing industry pressure and political tension.