List of 7 upcoming movies of Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh, known for his electrifying energy in Bollywood, has recently faced setbacks with his theatrical releases. Films like Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to meet the expectations the actor had set for himself. So in the last few months, the actor has been said to have sat down to read scripts and carefully decided the path for his acting career. The actor has made up his mind to choose films that will have more theatrical value.



Here is a list of some of his upcoming projects where we’ll be seeing the actor between 2023 and 2025.

Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh (Instagram)

Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Movie Releases

1. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The movie will mark Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after Ghost Stories. The film is said to be a romantic family drama with an ensemble cast. Ranveer Singh is set to play the role of Rocky, the male lead in the movie opposite Alia Bhatt. The pair was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is going to be released in the theatres on 28th July.

2. Singham Again

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe which includes Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Singham is getting another addition with Singham Again. Singh will join the cast of Ajay Devgn starrer along with Akshay Kumar. According to sources, Ranveer Singh will play an integral part in the Singham verse and will shoot for 30-35 days. The movie is scheduled to be released on 15th August 2024

3. Simmba 2

In May 2022, Ranveer Sigh subtly confirmed the next part of the Simmba universe. So, there is another Rohit-Ranveer collaboration that the audience needs to be ready for.

4. Baiju Bawra

The legendary duo Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actor are in discussion to work again for Baiju Bawara. The director last worked with Singh on his controversial movie Padmavat. Alia Bhatt has been locked in to play the female lead in the movie. The shooting will start right after SLB wraps the shooting of his series Heera Mandi.

5. Don 3

Ranveer is said to play the iconic role of Don in Farhan Akhtar’s venture. The director is going to start the shooting of the movie right after he finishes with Jee Le Zara starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif which will start in September or October. Ranveer Singh has huge shoes to fill as the role was earlier played by the legend Amitabh Bachchan in Chandra Barot’s film and Shah Rukh Khan in the earlier part of Farhan Akhtar’s franchise.

6. Adaptation of Tamil Epic: Velpari

The actor has signed a film with one of the most prolific directors of Indian Cinema S. Shankar. The movie is based on an epic Tamil Novel and is said to be released in 2025.

7. Shaktimaan

The director credited for the Tamil superhero film Minnal Murali, Basil Joseph is developing a superhero franchise of the Indian superhero Shaktimaan with Sony Pictures. Ranveer Singh is in talks with the media house to play the superhero, according to various reports.

The actor has a jam-packed schedule for the next couple of years with some of the biggest projects of his career. Now we have to wait and see if the star can get out of his rut and give the audience the old Ranveer Singh, whom they are anticipating.

So, which upcoming Ranveer Singh film are you eagerly anticipating to watch on the big screen? Share your thoughts below!