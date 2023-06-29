List of 7 Upcoming Rs 1000cr club movies: Prediction

Hyderabad: In the past couple of years, the Indian Film Industry has taken a huge leap. Not only in terms of its reach to different parts of the world but also in terms of its box office collections. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali became the first Indian movie to earn Rs. 1000 crore at the global box office marking the beginning of the 1000 crore club for the Indian Film Industry.

2023 and 2024 will mark the release of India’s highest-budget films. Most of these projects are directed by celebrated directors and casts full of A-listers.

Here is a list of upcoming Indian films that will surely make an entry in the Rs. 1000 crore club.

Jawan

The upcoming Indian action thriller is already garnering a lot of attention worldwide. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film has a pan-Indian cast, with the biggest names in the industry. This Shah Rukh Khan starrer also has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, and Sanya Malhotra in crucial roles. According to reports the film will also have cameos by Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay, and Sanjay Dutt. The film which is scheduled to be released on 7th September 2023, already seems like a perfect masala box office hit.

Project K

Another film with a pan-Indian cast, the film is already making headlines for being the most expensive film the industry has ever produced. The movie stars, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Actor Kamal Hasaan has been signed as the antagonist of the film. According to reports the science fiction action thriller is going to be a franchise with 2 parts. The first part is scheduled to be released on 12th January 2024.

Tiger 3

This Salmaan Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer is set to be released on 10th November 2023, making it a perfect Diwali bonanza. Tiger 3 will be the third installment of the Tiger series and the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa catapulted Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana’s careers, making them pan-Indian stars. Both have now become the most sought-after actors. The first film of the franchise already received cult status owing to the love it got from all over the world. In addition to the lead pair, the film also has Fahadh Faasil playing the role of the antagonist. The theatrical release of the film is rumored to be in December 2023.

Dunki

Another project of Shah Rukh will see the light of day this year. The movie will also mark Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial comeback post-Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju. This comic drama also has Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in crucial roles.

SS Rajamouli’s Jungle Adventure

The highest-grossing Indian director of all time has teamed up with actor Mahesh Babu to give his fans a jungle adventure. The film which still lacks a leading lady is scheduled to be released in 2024.

Tiger v/s Pathaan

This Siddharth Anand action thriller will mark the coming together of kings of commercial cinema, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan full-fledged since Karan Arjun. The movie will begin its shooting in early January of next year and will be another addition to the YRF Spy Universe. Tiger v/s Pathaan might also mark the coming together of actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif as Rubai and Zoya. This film seems like the perfect recipe for success.