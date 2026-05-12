Hyderabad: Bollywood has always been more than just movies. It is emotions, music, romance, larger-than-life heroes, and stories that connect generations. Behind many of Hindi cinema’s most iconic faces lies an emotional connection to the land that is now Pakistan. Before Partition changed history forever, several legendary stars were born in cities like Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta, and Jhelum.

When families migrated during the Partition era, they carried memories, dreams, and a deep love for cinema. Years later, those very individuals went on to become the heartbeat of Bollywood. From timeless romance to unforgettable villains, these stars shaped Indian cinema and created magic on the silver screen that fans still celebrate today.

Bollywood Actors Born in Pakistan

1. Dilip Kumar

Born in Peshawar as Mohammed Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar became one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. His emotional performances and classic films made him a true Bollywood legend.

2. Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor was born in Peshawar’s famous Kapoor Haveli. From Awara to Shree 420, he created cinematic masterpieces that are still loved worldwide.

3. Dev Anand

Known for his stylish personality and charming smile, Dev Anand became one of Bollywood’s most loved romantic stars.

4. Sunil Dutt

Born in Jhelum district, Sunil Dutt earned respect through both his films and humanitarian work. His love story with Nargis remains iconic in Bollywood history.

5. Amrish Puri

Before becoming the unforgettable Mogambo in Mr. India, Amrish Puri was born in Punjab, now part of Pakistan. His screen presence changed villain roles forever.

6. Gulzar

Born in Dina, Gulzar gave Indian cinema some of its most soulful songs and memorable lyrics that continue to touch hearts.

7. Suresh Oberoi

Born in Quetta, Suresh Oberoi later moved to India with his family after Partition and became a respected name in Bollywood.

8. Prithviraj Kapoor

Born in Faisalabad, Prithviraj Kapoor laid the foundation for Bollywood’s legendary Kapoor family and played a major role in Indian theatre and cinema.

9. Feroz Khan

Born in Peshawar, Feroz Khan brought western swag, glamour, and action-packed style to Hindi cinema.

The journey of these actors is not just about geography. It is about cinema, passion, struggle, and legacy. Despite changing borders, their contribution to Bollywood remains timeless.